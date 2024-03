Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

Congratulations to our student of the week, Elaina Washakie-IronEyes! Elaina is in first grade, and was nominated by her teacher, Cathy Wadsworth. Mrs. Wadsworth says:

” Elaina is a great student, classmate and role model in our classroom. She comes to school ready to learn. She is kind and caring to other students and staff. She is a joy to have in the classroom.”

