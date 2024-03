Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

Congratulations to our student of the week, Maddox Petsche!

Maddox is a 2nd grader, and was nominated by his teacher Reva Lobatos. Mrs. Lobatos says:

“Maddox is such a hard working student! He has a natural curiosity that pushes him to strive for greatness! I love having him in my class!”