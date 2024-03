Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

Our student of the week is Marcus Dill! Marcus is a 2nd grader and was nominated by his music teacher, Mary Lea Wolf. Mrs. Wolf says:

” Marcus is a very conscientious little music student. He is always enthusiastic and ready to play his recorder or sing in music class. He never has to be told twice what to do as he is always listening attentively to what the directions are. I’ve been very happy to get to know this student this year!” Way to go Marcus!

