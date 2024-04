Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

Our student of the week is Lolo Raymond! Lolo is a 1st grader and was nominated by her teacher, Jenny Surratt. Mrs. Surratt says

“Lolo is such a sweetheart and always caring for others! She has the best manners and wants to be friends with everyone! Lolo loves to read her favorite graphic novels and enjoys partner reading with others! She is growing in her academics every day and encourages others to their best! Way to go Lolo!”

