Ashgrove Elementary School Student of the Week: Momo Macfoy

Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

Ashgrove’s Student of the Week is Momo Macfoy! Momo is a 1st grader and was nominated by Sarah Newberry. Mrs. Newberry says

“Momo is a role model student at Ashgrove Elementary. She truly lives up to our Stallion Standards; Be Safe, Be Respectful, Be Responsible. Momo shows compassion to everyone she encounters and she is always respectful to her peers and teachers. She is always willing to help others and ready to learn. Momo displays integrity everyday in the classroom. Congratulations Momo! We are so proud of you!

Mrs. Newberry and your friends in Room 8″