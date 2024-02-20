Ashgrove Elementary School Student of the Week: Emberly Despain

Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

Our student of the week is Emberly Despain! Emberly is a 3rd grader and was nominated by her teachers, Christen Spradlin and Deirdre Milligan. Mrs. Milligan says:

” Emberly is the epitome of a role model. She gives her best every day in both effort and attitude. Her integrity is impeccable, her thoughtfulness is limitless, and her inquiry is imitable. This young lady is invested in her own growth and is always ready to help others. Emberly inspires her teachers in her unwavering commitment to make the most out of any situation.”

