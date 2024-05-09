Martel to play at Hastings College

It’s been a since a Wyoming Indian football player moved to the next level, but Teryn Martel joined the ranks after signing a National Letter of Intent to play football at Hastings College in Nebraska.

Taylor Her Many Horses signed with Black Hills State back in 1997 as the last Chief to play in college.

Martel’s journey to Hastings was a long one after suffering an injury and not playing his senior years.

Dionne Ferris, Teryn Martel and Elianna Duran all signed National Letters of Intent – h/t Randy Tucker

Wyoming Indian head football coach Nate Rheinhardt sent film of Martel as a junior playing quarterback for the Chiefs and Hastings expressed interest in recruiting him as a running back.

“He won’t play quarterback, but they were impressed in how hard he ran, how he read plays and finished runs the right way,” Rheinhardt said.

Martel is a good student, with an aptitude for math and will study engineering at Hastings.