    Ferris signs with Rocky Mountain

    Randy Tucker
    Dionne Ferris signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Rocky Mountain College with her parents Renee Enos and Dwight Ferris - h/t Randy Tucker

    Dionne Ferris has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Rocky Mountain College, in Billings, Montana.

    Ferris was a key player for the Lady Chiefs the last two years, earning the third-place Class 2-A trophy at the state tournament this year.

    Dionne Ferris and Jaden Ferris – h/t Randy Tucker

    Ferris will join former teammate Jaden Bell at Rocky Mountain.

    Ferris is the Valedictorian of the 2024 Wyoming Indian graduating class and is a member of the National Honor Society, and the Computer Science Honor Society. She made the Wyoming Coaches Association Academic All-State Award.

    Ferris averaged 5.5 points and three rebounds per game last season.

    Elianna Duran and Dionne Ferris with Wyoming Indian head coach Aleta Moss – h/t Randy Tucker

    Ferris will major in political science, and pre-law at Rocky Mountain with the goal of becoming an attorney.

