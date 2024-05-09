Ferris signs with Rocky Mountain

Dionne Ferris has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Rocky Mountain College, in Billings, Montana.

Ferris was a key player for the Lady Chiefs the last two years, earning the third-place Class 2-A trophy at the state tournament this year. Dionne Ferris and Jaden Ferris – h/t Randy Tucker

Ferris will join former teammate Jaden Bell at Rocky Mountain.

Ferris is the Valedictorian of the 2024 Wyoming Indian graduating class and is a member of the National Honor Society, and the Computer Science Honor Society. She made the Wyoming Coaches Association Academic All-State Award.

Ferris averaged 5.5 points and three rebounds per game last season. Elianna Duran and Dionne Ferris with Wyoming Indian head coach Aleta Moss – h/t Randy Tucker

Ferris will major in political science, and pre-law at Rocky Mountain with the goal of becoming an attorney.