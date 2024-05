SageWest Health Care CEO, John Whiteside and CNO, Tim O’Neal presented a check for $1000 to Central Wyoming College Nursing students along with Nursing Director and Professor of Nursing, Stacey Stanek.

The Spring 2024 Nurses Pinning Ceremony is on Thursday, May 9th at 7 pm and will be held in the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater. For more information on CWC graduation, click here.