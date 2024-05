Elianna Duran signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Duran was a two-time all-conference and all-state selection in her junior and senior years. She averaged 11 points per game and 7.7 rebounds and led the team in shots made and shots taken at 92 and 238, a 39% average. Dionne Ferris, Teryn Martel, and Elianna Duran – h/t Randy Tucker

Duran will major in business administration.

Elianna Duran and Dionne Ferris with Wyoming Indian head coach Aleta Moss – h/t Randy Tucker