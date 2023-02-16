ARPA project requests, resolution, and more happened Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday, February 14 for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of the meeting.

Resolution No. 2023-04 was approved titled, “Wind and Solar Energy Facility Siting Regulations.”

The Fremont County Planning and Rural addressing FY2023 fee schedule was approved to include the addition of $2,000+ for a commercial scale wind and solar fee ($2,000 plus $200 per MW installed capacity plus all associated fully loaded permit review costs).

The Board approved the transfer of an old Extension truck to the Fremont County Fair, with the Fair’s old truck to be placed in the County’s auction as surplus property.

Yeates Construction, Inc. change order no. 1 was approved in the amount of $8,717.00 for the court remodel project with funding through the court remodel project contingency fund.

Application and certification for payment to Yeates Construction, Inc. in the amount of $167,940.00 was approved for the court remodel project.

The Board approved an invoice from JR Project Management LLC in the amount of $3,750 for professional project management services from 1/16/2023 through 2/16/2023.

The Board approved multiple applications totaling $2,293,135 for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) #2 project requests.

The Board approved multiple applications totaling $3,579,115 for funding through the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATC) project requests.

The Board approved the Fremont County Fair’s bid on a tractor from Stotz Equipment in the amount of $95,600 as an ARPA #2 funded project.

