Arapahoe Charter High School participated in ‘Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day’ in honor of event’s 62nd anniversary Monday

(Arapahoe, WY) – Two groups at Arapaho Charter High School helped organize and participated in the Ruby Bridges Walk To School Day this week, which took place Monday, November 14.

The walk coincided with the 62nd anniversary of Ruby Bridges historic walk into William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, and the purpose of the current nationwide walk is to bring awareness to the need for an end to racism and bullying.

“The entire Arapaho Charter High School student body and many staff participated in the walk today in Riverton,” commented group organizer and teacher Heather Pasquinelli, adding that those responsible for organizing everything were the Bring Change To Mind and Warrior Ambassador school groups.