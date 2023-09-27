Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Laylo Rodriguez

The Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week is Laylo Rodriguez.
Laylo is the son of Joanne Jenkins, and is a senior ranked first in his class. He is a member of the National Honor Society and has been on the highest honor roll throughout his high school career. In addition to his stellar work in the classroom – in both high school and college courses – he maintains a job outside of school. He is a Track and Cross Country runner as well, and enjoys running in his spare time – when he can find some. Teachers describe Laylo as dedicated, committed, respectful, helpful and diligent in class. He is a positive role model for his peers, and embraces his education with eagerness, enthusiasm, and a strong work ethic. After high school Laylo plans to attend college or trade school to further his education.