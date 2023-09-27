Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Laylo Rodriguez

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

The Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week is Laylo Rodriguez.

Laylo is the son of Joanne Jenkins, and is a senior ranked first in his class. He is a member of the National Honor Society and has been on the highest honor roll throughout his high school career. In addition to his stellar work in the classroom – in both high school and college courses – he maintains a job outside of school. He is a Track and Cross Country runner as well, and enjoys running in his spare time – when he can find some. Teachers describe Laylo as dedicated, committed, respectful, helpful and diligent in class. He is a positive role model for his peers, and embraces his education with eagerness, enthusiasm, and a strong work ethic. After high school Laylo plans to attend college or trade school to further his education.

