Approvals, letter of support and more came before the Commissioners on Oct. 24

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Oct. 24, for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of that meeting.

The Executive Insurance Committee’s recommendation was approved to amend the BCBS plan document, effective January 1, 2024: 1) Mental Health/ Substance Abuse Office visits to be paid at the office co-pay with no limits to length of visits; and 2) Increase the dental annual maximum from $2000 to $3000 per person.

The Fremont County Commissioners signed a letter in support of the Wyoming Pathways’ grant proposal for Riverton’s Pathway Improvement Projects.

A grant award agreement between the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and Fremont County in the amount of $90,806 was approved to assist state, local, territorial and tribal governments in preparing for all hazards.

A contract between Fremont County Government and Fremont Counseling Service for mental health emergency detention and placement was approved through June 30, 2025, at a rate of $200 per evaluation.

The Upper Little Warm Spring Creek Subdivision Lot 83A, re-subdivision was approved as recommended by the Fremont County Planning Commission.

Creative Energies Solar Preventative Maintenance Service Contract was approved for the Fremont County Youth Camp.

The Lander Pioneer Museum Fencing Project for materials was approved in the amount of $32,000.