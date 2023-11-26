Approvals, agreements, and a comment period came before the Commissioners on Nov. 21

(Lander, WY) – The Commissioners convened on Tuesday, Nov. 21, for their regular meeting. Below is a recap.

Resolution No. 2023-23, “Adopting Legal Holiday Closures and Other Closures for 2024,” was approved.

An application for indigent burial funds ($1,500) was approved for a decedent and the County policy will be reviewed as related to the statutory obligation for the County Clerk to verify if the decedent held any property.

A DOWL standard agreement for professional services was approved, not to exceed $393,000.00, to conduct a strategic plan for North 2nd Street and Lower North Fork & Tweed Lane.

The 45-day comment period will commence for the proposed fee schedule for public records requests, pursuant to the Wyoming Public Records Act, with a comment deadline of January 23, 2024. (County 10 will have a full story on this early this week.)