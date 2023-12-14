Appointments, MOVE applications, and more came before the Commissioners on Dec. 12

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Below is a recap.

The Commission accepted the MOVE Committee’s denial of the following MOVE applications submitted in the fourth quarter for economic development funding: Arcadia Minerals, INC., Arkenstone LLC, Auto Medic LLC, Ernie Fischer, Hill Land & Cattle Company, Legacy Foam Solutions, Lifekey, Little Red Hen LLC, Miikana Properties LLC, Northland LLC, Pertech Industries, Inc., Rickie George et al., Woodland Conservation Fund, Trail Co., Inc., and Wind River Community Alliance.

The Inberg-Miller Engineers’ price proposal for the Sinks Canyon Road Pavement Rehabilitation Project was approved.

The BLM right-of-renewal application was approved for the South Pass Snow Fence Project.

Resolution No. 2023-26 was adopted “To Establish an Interim Fee Schedule for Public Records Requests Made Pursuant to the Wyoming Public Records Act.”

A six-month extension of MOVE funds was approved for the Eagle Bronze building addition ($75,000) and CWC’s Developing Food Economy Resiliency Through Strengthening Regional Food Enterprises ($68,685) along with approval to spend the remaining $22,244.85 for cold storage.

The Commission approved the sale of an old jail prisoner transport van to the City of Lander for $500.00.

Maralyne Middour was appointed to the Fremont County Historic Preservation Commission with a term expiration date of June 30, 2026.

Kevin Maynard was appointed to the Fremont County Predatory Animal Board with a term expiration date of December 31, 2026.

Rob Dolcater was re-appointed to a three-year term on the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District Board, with a term expiration of December 31, 2026.

Alexandria Eckhardt and Trevor Bekken were both appointed to five-year terms on the Fremont County Fair Board, with term expiration dates of December 31, 2028.

