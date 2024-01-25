Applicants sought for new Native Narrative Student Research Internship

(Fremont County, WY) – Thanks to a grant from the Wyoming Workforce Services’ Workforce Development Training Fund, Wyoming Humanities is excited to seek applicants for a Native Narrative Student Research Internship.

“There is so much Tribal wisdom around language, history, storytelling, the environment, arts and culture,” Wyoming Humanities Executive Director Shawn Reese said. “Wyoming Humanities would like to highlight the scholars and experts willing to share this knowledge in culturally appropriate ways.”

The new six-month internship begins in April, with the primary goal of creating a public database of Native American scholars and experts in Indigenous storytelling, history, civics, language, literature, arts and crafts, and other humanities disciplines. Ultimately, the database will include representatives of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribal Nations, willing to serve as consultants, advisors, program evaluators and/or speakers.

Advertisement

“A database like this just doesn’t exist,” Reese said. “Once in place, it has the significant potential to benefit Wyoming Humanities and other organizations by increasing collaboration, visibility and recognition of Tribal experts and scholars.”

Qualifying applicants should be familiar with regional and Tribal representatives, policies, and cultures and have one to two years’ experience working or living in Tribal communities. Native American students are encouraged to apply. Candidates should be enrolled in a Wyoming higher education setting (university or college), ideally studying a humanities field.

Travel may be required during the internship.

This opportunity is supported by the Institute for Tribal Learning at Central Wyoming College; the Native American Education, Resource and Cultural Center at the University of Wyoming; and Native American Jump Start.

Advertisement

Wyoming Humanities’ Native Narratives Initiative has allowed the organization to work closely with the tribal communities to help provide relevant programming, exhibitions, resources, and other opportunities across the state.

The full job description and details about applying can be found here. Other questions can be directed to Emy diGrappa at [email protected] or 307.699.2680.