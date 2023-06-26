All About You with Teton Therapy – Meet Katie Leister

When Carol “Katie” Leister wears her t-shirt that reads “I contain recycled parts,” it’s not just a joke: She received lifesaving liver and kidney donations almost two years ago.



A misdiagnosed infection in September 2020 started Katie’s medical journey. “I became sicker than I had ever been. I was in the hospital once a week having my stomach drained. I saw my primary care doctor and a [gastroenterologist] as well. They said it was my liver.”



A two-week stay in the hospital in Lander led to a life flight to UC Health in Denver. “My family was told several times my kidneys were damaged beyond repair and I may not make it. I had two teams of specialists—one for the kidneys and one for the liver. After one week in their care, I was doing much better than before but was still severely sick.”

She was put on the transplant list on July 9, 2021. A series of near-misses with potential transplant organs later, Katie – and her husband – finally got the gift they had been waiting for: “On August 6, 2021, it was [our] 16th wedding anniversary, I received a call that I was first in line for my transplant. Best anniversary gift ever!” Katie says.



Her successful surgery started at 9:30 am on August 9th, 2021. By 11:15 pm that evening, the doctors called Katie’s family to let them know she had done “remarkably well.”



While there have been ups and downs since the surgery, Katie’s medical teams say “[she’s] a walking, living miracle.”



But the “years of being sick, multiple hospital stays, extreme deconditioning, several setbacks and multiple medications [caused] issues and pain,” she says. “I needed [Physical and Occupational] therapy.” Choosing the expert Physical and Occupational Therapists at Teton Therapy was about more than just “helping me with pain,” they “[help] emotionally, as the camaraderie is just amazing!”



