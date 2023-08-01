AgLife: The Dog Days of Fair

There may be life off the ranch, but any Fremont County farmer or rancher will tell you – The #aglife is “the good life!” #Aglife is a County 10 series, brought to you by Wyoming Community Bank, that pulls the curtain back on farm and ranch life in Fremont County.

It’s not the Westminster Kennel Club, but the grassy area south of the Fremont County Fairgrounds Cafeteria is just as competitive in its own right for local Fremont County youth.

Youngsters gathered with their dogs Monday morning to compete in agility, showmanship, and conformation.

Sister and brother Elliotte and Owen Coughanour put their dogs Marlee and Falcon through the competitive circuit with focus and smiles.

They are the children of Matt and Christie Coughanour of Riverton. Marlee, a Minature American Shepherd waited for instruction from Elliotte Coughanour – h/t Randy Tucker

Elliotte will begin 7th grade this fall and is in her third year of dog show competition.

“I enjoy agility and showmanship,” she said.

Her dog Marlee is a four-year-old Miniature American Shepherd.

“They were bred for sheep, but we don’t use her for that,” Elliotte said.

In addition to competing with Marlee, Elliotte has entered the photography contest and at Riverton Middle School she is active in swimming, cross country, band, and jazz band.

“My favorite subject is a mix between landscape and a closer subject,” she said of her photography. “I take a normal picture and adjust the lighting. I’m a depth-of-field photographer.”

Her younger brother Owen is entering the fourth grade this fall and is in his second year of 4H competition.

His dog Falcon is a two-year-old Regular Australian Shepherd.

Owen Coughanour worked with his dog Falcon – h/t Randy Tucker

Owen is active in wrestling, swimming, soccer, and Riverton Junior Football.

“I like having fun with my dog,” Owen said. “I took second in showmanship last year, I got second in almost everything.”

Like his sister, Owen has entered photography and is making his first attempt at woodworking.

“This is my first year doing it, so I only made bookshelves,” he said.