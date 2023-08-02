AgLife: A Day at the Fair

There may be life off the ranch, but any Fremont County farmer or rancher will tell you – The #aglife is “the good life!” #Aglife is a County 10 series, brought to you by Wyoming Community Bank, that pulls the curtain back on farm and ranch life in Fremont County.

The crowd sings Take Me Home Country Roads – h/t John Gabrielsen

Activities at the Fremont County Fair begin early in the morning with feeding, watering, and cleaning stalls for the livestock exhibitors. The fair has something for all ages – h/t Randy Tucker

The rest of the day is spent in competition, washing, trimming, and keeping the stalls clean. There is still plenty of time for fun and socializing.

Contestants looking to the crowd for help in a trivia contest – h/t Randy Tucker

Checking out the exhibits in the Armory and Heritage Hall along with the other barns breaks up the day until it’s time for the late afternoon, and early evening shows to begin. Dust off Tuesday afternoon – h/t Randy Tucker Classic Air Ambulance clears the Heritage Hall – h/t Randy Tucker

Then it’s the Wind River Rodeo Roundup, the Ranchers Rodeo, Figure 8 Races, and whatever fun evening events the fair can offer each year. Linemen for High Plains Power fold the flag after flying from the extended bucket on their truck – h/t Randy Tucker