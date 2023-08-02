AgLife: A Day at the Fair

There may be life off the ranch, but any Fremont County farmer or rancher will tell you – The #aglife is “the good life!” #Aglife is a County 10 series, brought to you by Wyoming Community Bank, that pulls the curtain back on farm and ranch life in Fremont County.
Activities at the Fremont County Fair begin early in the morning with feeding, watering, and cleaning stalls for the livestock exhibitors.
The rest of the day is spent in competition, washing, trimming, and keeping the stalls clean. There is still plenty of time for fun and socializing.
Checking out the exhibits in the Armory and Heritage Hall along with the other barns breaks up the day until it’s time for the late afternoon, and early evening shows to begin.
Then it’s the Wind River Rodeo Roundup, the Ranchers Rodeo, Figure 8 Races, and whatever fun evening events the fair can offer each year.
It’s a full day that stretches to a tiring week, especially for the parents who support the 4H and FFA youth.