Agitated man threw victim in wheelchair to the ground early Friday morning

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department said Friday morning that just after 12:30 am, a 73-year-old male victim was walking his dog on the 900 block of East Sunset when he was “confronted by a male who appeared agitated and demanded to know where the apartment manager was.”

The conversation escalated until the suspect reportedly grabbed the victim “by the neck and threw him out of his wheelchair, which caused scratches and bruises to the victim’s knees and neck.”

The victim had a .25 auto pistol in his pocket, which he reached for, but as he was drawing it, his assailant grabbed his hand, took it away from him, pointed it at him, and threatened to kill him, RPD said. The suspect then fled the area.

“A short while later, an individual came to the police department to complain about his girlfriend taking his car, who matched the description given by the victim. One thing led to another, and Armando Delatorre, 58 yoa from Lander, was arrested for Aggravated Assault, theft of a firearm and possession of Methamphetamine. Investigation continues.”