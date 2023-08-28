“Ag is cool!” Ribbon is cut at CWC Ag & Equine Center’s Grand Opening

(Riverton, WY) The large orange ribbon was cut for the new and long-awaited Central Wyoming College Rustler Ag & Equine Complex, with a ceremony that drew a local, regional, and national audience during the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup last Saturday.
Providing music for the event was the CWC College Band, directed by Dr. Jeremy Cochran, playing prelude music and the Star Spangled Banner. The Presentation of Colors was provided by the American Legion Post #81, Richard Pogue of Fort Washakie.
Program speakers were Dr. Kathy Wells, who served as the event’s emcee, CWC Board of Trustees Chair Craig Tolman, CWC President Dr. Brad Tyndall, Senator Eli Bebout, and CWC students Jaclyn Buckley and Kall Mayfield.
After the program and ribbon cutting, the crowds were invited to enter the main entrance area for the unveiling of Donor Recognition, where special thanks were given to CWC Art Professor Nita Keyhoe and Lorraine Bebout. The arena sign was created by Kehoe and CWC Welding Faculty Darryl Steeds and Matt Dripps.
The sculpture “Gathering” by Michael Young (photo below) is on loan to the center by the Wyoming State Art Museum. The sculpture represents the region and animal science. It is and is 11 feet high and 16 feet in diameter, and is built from stainless steel, LED lights, and teak benches.
The facility was then open for both self-tours and those guided by CWC staff, including the Bebout Arena, classrooms, offices, dressage arena, day pens, outdoor arena, hay, feed and bedding storage area, manure bunker, stall barns, stock, calf and working pens, goat shed, animal scale, pastures, and a retention pond. Tours were also given of the meat processing wing, and a branding project was held in the Animal Health Area.
The CWC Rustler Ag & Equine Complex is an 85,000-square-foot facility sitting on 22 acres, with the entrance located at 1110 Day Drive. It was designed by Amundsen Associates and Populous Architectural Design, with FCI Constructors, Inc. as the general contractor. Sources of funding came from the State of Wyoming, U.S. Economic Development Association, Central Wyoming College, Fremont County Economic Development Tax, and numerous private donors.
For details on how to rent the facility, visit cwc.edu/community.
“It’s always a great honor to be involved in the opening of a new academic facility designed to meet the educational needs of our students. It’s an even greater honor to be a part of a facility that not only meets our students’ needs, but will serve as an economic driver for our region…this facility has been a long time in the making. But I have to say, it’s also coming at exactly the right time, when we are all collaboratively reimagining the role that both agriculture and the equine industries can play in CWC’s service region.” – Dr. Kathy Wells, CWC Vice President of Academic Affairs