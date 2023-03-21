Ag Banquet happening April 22; nominations open for Ag Appreciation Awards

(Riverton, WY) – The annual Ag Banquet organized by the WY Riverton Chamber & Visitors Center is happening on April 22 at 6 pm in the Heritage Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

Nominations are now open for the Ag Appreciation Awards, which take place during the banquet. The deadline for nominations is the end of business on April 10.

The following is a list of nomination categories:

Ag Man of the Year- based on a lifetime of contributions to the local agriculture industry and to Fremont County.

Ag Woman of the Year- based on a lifetime of contributions to the local agriculture industry and to Fremont County.

Ag Couple of the Year- based on a lifetime of contributions as a couple to the local agriculture industry and to Fremont County

Ag Young Person of the Year- under the age of 50, based on contributions to the local agriculture industry and to Fremont County

Ag Business of the Year- must be a business in Fremont County that has made significant contributions to the County Ag Community

Ag Service of the Year- this can be a business or an individual who has been a continuous supporter of the agriculture industry

Download the nomination form here.