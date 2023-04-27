55th annual Ag Appreciation Banquet held in Riverton Saturday

(Riverton, WY) – It was a full house at the Fremont Center on Saturday for the 55th annual Ag Appreciation Banquet. Dr. Jim Logan emceed the event, with special guest speaker Dan Starks of the National Museum of Military Vehicles.
Attendees enjoyed dinner catered by Bunk’s BBQ as they anxiously awaited to hear the winners of this year’s ag appreciation awards, which are as follows.
Ag Woman of the Year – Trish Martin (she could not be in attendance)
Ag Man of the Year – Dale Hamilton
Ag Young Person of the Year – Shawn Weber
Ag Couple of the Year – Bryan & Marty Warner
Ag Service Person of the Year – Kathy Meyer (Conservation District)
Ag Business of the Year – Rocky Mountain Logistics