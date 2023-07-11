Riverton Chamber welcomes Ichiban with an official ribbon-cutting

(Riverton, WY) Though Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse has been open since April 24, the Riverton Chamber of Commerce held a special ribbon-cutting on Monday, welcoming the restaurant into the business community.

“We’re just really excited for them to be here,” said Riverton Chamber president James Bunker. “The food is delightful, the service is amazing…if people haven’t been in to experience the hibachi or even just the traditional side, it’s phenomenal. They’ve been extremely active in the community, and love to give back, and they plan to continue doing so.” Ichiban held a special lunch for the attendees of the Chamber’s ribbon-cutting event on Monday. h/t Carol Harper

Ichiban has several locations in Wyoming, including Gillette, Rock Springs, Rawlins, Evanston, and now in Riverton. There are plans to open a restaurant in Cody.

“If I can do anything for the community, I like to do it,” said owner Jerry Zhang. “I believe in Karma, and I believe in my life and this year, everything will be successful…I like to help people and I like to see people happy.”

Ichiban is located at 303 South Federal Blvd. and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. They are open until 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information and for takeout, order online on their website at ichibanriverton.com, call 307-463-0520 or 307-371-8800. Delivery is now available on DoorDash. Visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/IchibanRiverton