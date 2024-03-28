2024 Ag Appreciation Award nominations due April 5

(Riverton, WY) – The annual Ag Banquet organized by the WY Riverton Chamber & Visitors Center is on April 20 in the Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds.

Nominations are now open for the Ag Appreciation Awards, which will be presented during the banquet. The deadline for nominations is the end of business on April 5.

The following is a list of nomination categories:

Advertisement

Ag Man of the Year – based on a lifetime of contributions to the local agriculture industry and to Fremont County.

– based on a lifetime of contributions to the local agriculture industry and to Fremont County. Ag Woman of the Year – based on a lifetime of contributions to the local agriculture industry and to Fremont County.

– based on a lifetime of contributions to the local agriculture industry and to Fremont County. Ag Young Person of the Year – under the age of 50, based on contributions to the local agriculture industry and to Fremont County.

– under the age of 50, based on contributions to the local agriculture industry and to Fremont County. Ag Service/Support of the Year– this can be a business or an individual who has been a continuous supporter of the agriculture industry in Fremont County, and/or the State of Wyoming.

Download the nomination form here and follow the instructions for returning the form at the bottom of the page.