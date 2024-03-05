Riverton Chamber announces change in leadership

(Riverton, WY) – In a letter to Membership, sent Monday, March 4, 2024, and obtained by County 10 as a member of the Chamber, Chamber President James Bunker announced the departure of Executive Director Tiffany Cortez. Cortez had been with the Chamber only since the fall of 2023.

The letter from Bunker gives no details about the circumstances of Cortez’s departure. Only that she “no longer works for the organization.” Bunker expresses gratitude in the letter for her contributions and wishes her success in the future.

Julie Buller will serve as the Interim Executive Director. Buller is the current Chamber Vice President.

Cortez is the fifth Executive Director within five years at the Chamber. Preceding her were Sam Tower, Janet Winslow, Ashley Strickland and Jim Davis. During that time the Chamber has seen many changes including a merger with the Riverton Ambassadors, a grassroots community advocacy group. A new website launched in 2022 with a tourism focus and the Chamber’s name was officially changed to the “WYRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center”.

In addition, the Chamber’s Board has been restructured and a number of projects have been undertaken such as re-launching Business After Hours and a Lunch ‘n Learn series. Most recently, the Chamber attempted to take over management of the Heritage Center on South Federal, but a year after assuming management, turned it back over and moved their offices back to Main Street.

To learn more about the WYRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center, click here or call 307-856-4801.