The Wind River Back Country Horsemen are hosting their annual tack sale April 22. The fundraising event will be held at Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This 16″ Dakota Saddle that will be available at the tack sale along with tons of other tack and gear on the 22nd h/t Wind River Back Country Horsemen

Tables are available for $30 where vendors can sell tack, gear, riding clothes and services. Vendors keep 100% of their sales. Table purchase proceeds help the group keep riding trails open and accessible to all groups. The group works on maintaining riding trails in the area, like this work on Clearing the Continental Divide Trail. h/t Wind River Back Country Horsemen

To reserve a table, call Glen at 307-850-2591 or Marydale at 269-420-2628.

