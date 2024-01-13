January 12 house fire in Hudson resulted in complete loss of local family’s home, no reported injuries

(Hudson, WY) – A structure fire was reported in the 400 block of South Indiana Avenue in Hudson around 2:26 PM yesterday, Friday, January 12, which resulted in the complete loss of a local family’s home.

The Watts family home was left “completely unsalvageable” after being “totally engulfed” in flames, according to witness comments on social media, but a post shared on the Lander Rural Fire FCFPD Facebook page Saturday afternoon did indicate that “no injuries were reported.”

Further social media comments state that the family dogs and chickens were left unharmed as well.

Advertisement

“Firefighters battled a stubborn house fire in Hudson, Friday,” the Lander Rural Fire Facebook post states. “Fire personnel from Hudson Fire, Battalion 1, Lander Rural Fire, and Lander City Fire fought sub-zero temperatures and low water pressure into the night.”

Despite the tragedy, the Hudson community is already coming together to help aid the Watts family in their time of need.

In addition to a meal train set up for the family that people can sign up for, folks interested in helping out can also donate money in the drop box at Hudson Town Hall, according to a post shared on the Town of Hudson Facebook page, which also states that they will then deliver the money to the family.