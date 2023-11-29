Activate10: Shoshoni Schools ‘Giving Tree’ still has tags

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Shoshoni, WY) – The annual Giving Tree at Shoshoni Schools still has about 20 tags left as of today, Nov. 29. This year, they are helping 49 children.

Each child gets 4 tags, which include a hat and gloves, coat, clothing, and toy/item of interest.

The gifts are due back by Thursday, December 7.

Call Amber Dye at 307-876-2583 or email her at [email protected] with any questions.