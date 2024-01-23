Future Hoopers Basketball Camp was a huge success in Shoshoni

(Shoshoni, WY) – The Future Hoopers Basketball Camp saw nearly 50 Shoshoni kiddos from grades 2nd through 6th Monday afternoon.

Coach Jordan Whitener decided to put this on last year during the 3-on-3 tournament he annually co-hosts in Shoshoni as a way to share his knowledge. h/t Shoshoni Schools

A lot of kids don’t touch a basketball until they’re much older, he noted. This gives them the opportunity to learn the skills, take to it early, and grow the Shoshoni Schools programs.

Advertisement

The help of the other coaches was integral in getting the camp up and going, he continued.

Whitener, who has a strong passion for basketball, thanked the district for their support.

They will meet again next Monday. h/t Shoshoni Schools