Shoshoni Junior High Basketball team finishes season 14-6

(Shoshoni, WY) – This past weekend, the Shoshoni Junior High Basketball team finished their conference tournament.

“Wasn’t our best outing with sick kids and being so young,” shared head coach Jordan Whitener.

With a team made up mostly of 7th graders, playing in an 8th grade tournament, they entered the conference as 3 seed.

In the first round, they played 6-seed Riverside Rebels and won 49-23.

This advanced them to the semifinals, where they played a “tall and talented team,” the Burlington Huskies – a 2-seed team. Shoshoni trailed at halftime by eight (20-28).

“The halftime message was to continue to play hard, and this game is going to fall our way,” Whitener explained.

In the 3rd quarter, Burlington went on a run out, scoring 26-3. They ended up winning 58-38.

Unfortunately, Shoshoni lost to Greybull in the 3rd place game.

“We played them twice on the road this year, once in Greybull and once in Burlington,” Whitener shared. “And won in convincing fashion both times.”

The conference tournament became a learning experience for the team and coach.

“In the conference tournament, our boys were so focused on winning and getting to the championship game, and after losing to Burlington, it was like our life was sucked out,” Whitener said.

“I certainly believe as a coach, I could have had them better prepared and more ready for the moment. Our youngness was showcased in how we responded.”

Whitener shared his thanks to the 8th graders for the past two years and said that he looks forward to watching them next year.

“Our seventh graders eat and breathe hoops to the level I do, and I certainly think they will be a group to watch in Shoshoni for time to come. They are already wanting to get back into the gym and start getting to work now.

“I’m thankful to the parents who helped in so many facets, the supporters and businesses that believe in what we do as a staff, our administration and district, and most of all, these kids who showed up every day and gave it so much!! Certainly a great year, finishing 14-6.” h/t Jordan Whitener