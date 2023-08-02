Activate10: New nonprofit raising funds for Riverton football

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – A new nonprofit, “R” Football Sorority, recently formed to support all of Riverton’s football leagues, and they are hosting their first fundraiser on Tuesday, August 15 at the Riverton Country Club.

The fundraiser is called “R” Ladies “R” Night and is open to any adult, although it is more geared toward the ladies.

“It’s definitely a ladies’ night. But we would never turn down a guy that wanted to show up,” shared R Football Sorority committee member Aimee Frederickson.

The funds will be given to the three different football leagues in the Riverton community: Riverton High School, Riverton Middle School and Riverton Junior Football League.

Their overall goal is to be able to donate not only to the leagues, but to things like football families in need.

“Being it’s first year, we’re just kind of trying it out this year to kind of see what we can get,” Aimee continued.

“R” Ladies “R” Night will be the only fundraiser this year for this new nonprofit.

The night will begin with appetizers, drinks, and a silent auction. Then, the new RHS football staff will be on hand to teach the ins and outs of the game.

The deadline for pre-registration is August 3 (once the form is completed, you will receive an invoice to pay and reserve your spot). If you choose to pay cash or check (make check out to R Football Sorority), please drop it off to Suzie Koehn at Wind River Realty.

Pre-register here for $40 tickets.

You can also buy tickets at the door that night, but the cost will be $50. Included in your admission will be an “R” ladies beanie, one complimentary glass of champagne, appetizers, door prizes, and entertainment.

Stay up-to-date with “R” Football Sorority and check out some of the silent auction items by following them on Facebook.