Recent Deaths: Greenamyer, Schneider, C’Hair

Jacob “Danny” Greenamyer, 45, of Lander Wyoming, passed away surrounded by loved ones, on January 7, 2024 after a difficult battle with cancer. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering and BBQ at his house June 1st at 3PM. To view full obituary, click here.

Gerald Edward Schneider (known as Jerry to family and friends) was born on June 27th 1937 in Spokane Washington at Deaconess Hospital. He went home to be with Jesus on April 19th 2024 in Riverton, Wyoming. Please join family and friends as we Celebrate Jerry’s life on Saturday June 8th @ 11am at Neighborhood Alliance Church 4440 Riverview Rd. Riverton, Wyoming. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to Neighborhood Alliance Church www.rivertonalliancechurch.com in Jerry’s honor. To view full obituary, click here.

A Funeral Mass will be held for Georgia Lynn C’Hair, 53, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2024 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Father Andrew Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at Buffalo Fat Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2024 at Eagle Hall with a wake to follow. To view full obituary, click here.