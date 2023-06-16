Activate10: Local teen hosting 4th of July car show to raise money for helmets

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – 16-year-old Randy Mock, Jr. is hosting his second car, truck and bike show to raise awareness for wearing helmets and to raise money to purchase helmets to give out to the community.

The show will be following the 4th of July Parade in Lander at Lander Valley High School, 350 Baldwin Creek Road.

Entry fees for your car, truck or bike will be by donation, which will go toward purchasing helmets.

Randy has been a helmet advocate for the last three years since he sustained a traumatic brain injury after falling off of a slow-moving ATV when the driver hit a rut. Since then, Randy has been raising awareness and giving out helmets to the community.

Check out the latest updates on the events page here.