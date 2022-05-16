Local teens raise nearly $1k for helmets with first car show

(Riverton, WY) – The first car, truck and bike show organized by two local teens, Randy Mock, Jr. and Brendan Murfitt, raised almost $1,000 and had 25 helmets donated. The two plan to use the money to purchase more helmets to give out to the community.

“They are looking forward to planning for next year’s event,” shared Randy’s mom Davette. “We are very thankful to the whole community for coming together and making these boys’ dreams come true with a successful car show.”

Randy has been a helmet advocate for the last two years since he sustained a traumatic brain injury after falling off of a slow-moving ATV when the driver hit a rut. Since then, he has been raising awareness and giving out helmets to the community.

“Huge shout out to Sutherlands for allowing it to happen in their lot,” Davette said.

They also gave a huge thank you to the following sponsors and raffle item donors.

Sponsors:

UMF Club of Riverton

Miller’s Upholstery

Ryan Bros. Trucking

Wyoming Community Bank

Central Bank and Trust

Rendezvous Construction

Page’s Muffler

Oilfield Ironmen Big Bear Chapter

Fremont Audio

Pro Wraps

Donated raffle items: