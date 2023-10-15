Local teen raised over $2K for another teen Saturday

(Lander, WY) – Randy Mock Jr., who has become locally known as the Wyoming Boy Saving Lives One Helmet at a Time, hosted a Car, Truck and Bike Show, and a Chili Cook-Off fundraiser for local teen Garrett Johnson yesterday, Oct. 14.

Garrett was life-flighted from Lander to Colorado after he sustained a TBI (traumatic brain injury), according to the Facebook event page. The family needs help with medical bills and future travel for out-of-state appointments. He has a long road of recovery ahead of him. Garrett is a student at Pathfinder and Lander Valley High School.

According to Randy’s mom, Davette, they had 14 vehicles enter, eight pots of amazing chili and other food as well. They ended up raising $2,200 for the Johnson family.

The Pure Quill Tattoo gift certificate went to the best-dressed vehicle owned by Mandy Bush, and the People’s Choice trophy went to Mark Miller. The Best Chili winner was Randy Mock Sr., who won a gift basket from Hello the House.

“We also had a couple of raffle items from 23 Squared and Wind River Outpost,” Davette shared. “There were a lot of people who stopped by and ate and checked out the vehicles. A big thank you to VFW in Lander for graciously letting us use their building for this event and Sean Brenan for bringing the music.

“Everyone enjoyed themselves, and we all were able to help this young man’s family cover a little of their bills and relieve some stress off of their shoulders. We sure do live in an amazing county.”

Also sharing a big thank you is Sherry Smith-Johnson:

"Thank you to everyone that came out and showed support, Garrett and I are truly grateful for everyone."

Editor’s Note: The original amount raised provided to County 10 was $600, but an update was provided noting that $2,200 was, in fact, raised. The post has been updated to reflect that amount.