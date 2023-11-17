Activate10: ‘Dear Jordan, Love Lander: A Purely Landiego Fundraiser’ set for December 9

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – Lander locals are coming together for one of their own as he navigates a recent medical diagnosis, with the “Dear Jordan, Love Lander: A Purely Landiego Fundraiser.”

For those who were unaware, Lander resident Jordan Carr was unexpectedly diagnosed with a rare form of brain tumor in mid-October according to his official GoFundMe page, which will require extensive treatment and numerous medical and travel expenses in the near future.

The Houlihan Narratives, Lander’s live community storytelling group that focuses on a theme and invites community members to share their stories in front of a live audience, has since put together a night of musicians and storytellers to help raise funds.

“Dear Jordan, Love Lander: A Purely Landiego Fundraiser” will take place on December 9th in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library, starting at 6:00 PM.

Tickets will be $35 and can be purchased here, or by following the QR code below.