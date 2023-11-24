Activate10: Annual ‘Angel Tree’ to once again provide holiday gifts for Lander Middle School students in need

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Middle School (LMS) Angel Tree will once again take place this year, providing those willing the opportunity to brighten an LMS student’s Christmas and holiday with gifts they may not have been able to receive otherwise.

Each year families in need with students enrolled at LMS are encouraged to sign up for an “Angel Tree,” where they provide the LMS Counselling staff with a list of needs/wants/special interest gift ideas for their student, as well as clothing size information.

If the LMS student has other siblings, the Angel Tree applicant can provide information for up to six other children as well.

(Note: Today, November 24, is the last day to apply to receive an Angel Tree for your child/student, and you can click here to apply. There are currently 70+ kids on the Angel Tree list this year.)

It will then be left up to the Angel Tree Angel to purchase those items as close as they can to what was requested, and get them to the LMS Counselling staff by December 13 at the absolute latest (just drop them off at the front office with the tag from the tree to identify the student).

Gifts will then be available for pick up at the LMS front office on the following dates: December 18-21, 2023. Please wait for phone call to specify when you can pick up gifts.

Stop by LMS to sign up to be an Angel, and call (307) 332-4711 to get more information.