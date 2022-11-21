Activate10: Annual ‘Angel Tree’ event taking place at LMS; help an FCSD #1 family in need

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – For the past 6 years, the Lander Middle School (LMS) Counseling Department has provided a little Christmas help to parents by putting together an Angel Tree, which folks can now sign up for to help a (pre-picked) FCSD #1 family in need.

The following information was posted on the LMS Facebook page on November 21.

“Parents complete a short questionnaire about their children’s clothing sizes, likes, and needs, and we gather the information and put it on a tree in our lobby. We then open it up to the public to shop for these children. We have 70 children so far!!!

“If you are able to be an Angel to a child this year, please visit the front office of Lander Middle School. There you will receive an envelope with a child’s information of what they would like for Christmas. Please remember if you take an envelope, please buy at least: one outfit; one item (or more) from the need section, one item (or more) from the gift idea section.

“We ask that you bring unwrapped new and packaged items to the office by December 9th (earlier the better) with the tag from the tree to identify the student. This will allow us suitable time to put everything together and get it to the families before Winter break.

“Your student can also grab an envelope off the tree and bring it home to you and your family to shop for. We appreciate everything you do for our community.”

The post also noted “If you are shopping online, please make purchases this week to make the deadline of December 9th, Amazon usually takes longer than usual in December.”