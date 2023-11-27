Activate10: 2023 Christmas Basket sign-up, toy collection underway

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Elks B.P.O.E. #2317 and the Holy Rosary Catholic Church are holding their annual Christmas Basket Program for Fremont County residents in need. They plan to give out around 300 baskets of food, along with toys.

Toy collection bins have been set up at a few locations in Lander, such as the NOLS Headquarters, Gambles, and Fremont Toyota. You can also drop off toys at the Lander Elks Lodge. Toys are needed for ages 0-18, and they ask for all donations to be new and in the packaging (not gift-wrapped). Toy drop-offs are going on now through December 14.

Those wishing to receive a Christmas Basket this year should follow the instructions in the document found here. Please note the final day to submit the request for a basket is Tuesday, December 12. Paper copies of the sign-up form are also available at the Lander Care & Share Food Bank, First Stop Help Center, Lander Senior Center, and DFS.

Deliveries and pickups will take place this year on December 17 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. County 10 will share more details on the deliveries and pick-ups when we get closer to the date.