Act Now for Low Costs on Great BCBSWY Health Insurance!

Whatever you’re setting out to do in life, it helps to have a plan. As the sole Wyoming-based health insurance company, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) is excited to help you plan out this year’s open enrollment with some of the lowest health insurance rates available in the state. All plans include local service, the convenience of telehealth, and access to the largest provider network.

Here’s everything you need to know about 2024 open enrollment, so you can shop confidently for coverage for yourself and/or your family.

From now until Jan. 16, 2024, you can work with a BCBSWY expert to get the health insurance you need for the upcoming year.

It all starts with a plan.

What is Open Enrollment?

Open Enrollment is when you can purchase, change, or renew your health insurance coverage through BCBSWY.com/shopping or Healthcare.gov.

When is Open Enrollment?

2024 Open Enrollment is Nov. 1, 2023 – Jan. 16, 2024.

Coverage for people who sign up during Open Enrollment before Dec. 16 begins Jan. 1, 2024.

Coverage for people who sign up between Dec. 16, 2023 – Jan. 16, 2024, begins Feb. 1, 2024.

Lower your monthly payment

2024 rates are better than last year with some of the lowest rates you will find, so it is a great reason to look now. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you may qualify for assistance even if you did not previously. Many individuals, and even families, may qualify for a $0 plan* and will not have to pay a premium!

Robust Telehealth

BCBSWY is excited to introduce a new telehealth option with MDLive to include urgent care and mental health solutions for greater convenience and access throughout the state.

Telehealth urgent care visits can occur in about 10 minutes of scheduling providing convenience and peace of mind while saving time and money.

Licensed therapists are available to treat a range of needs, including depression, trauma, addiction, and more.

Plan for Open Enrollment

To prepare for open enrollment, here’s what you’ll need to make the enrollment process smoother and faster.

Your social security number(s) for you and anyone who will be on your plan

An estimate of your 2024 income

Facts about dependents you would like to cover

An understanding of your medical needs

What Else Should You Know?

All BCBSWY plans offered through the Health Insurance Marketplace cover essential health benefits, pre-existing conditions, and preventive care.

BCBSWY health insurance is widely accepted, with more than 98% of providers and all the hospitals in the state participating in our network.

Most Marketplace enrollees qualify for cost assistance.

Call your local BCBSWY expert at 800-851-2227 to help you find the right coverage for you and your family.

From helping you stay healthy with preventive care benefits to being there when it matters most with the largest statewide network and national coverage, we’ve got you covered.

*Even with a $0 Premium plan, cost shares will occur. Please read your Summary of Benefits and Coverage for more details.

Follow @BCBSWY on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X to learn more about Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming:Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) is a community-based, not-for-profit health insurer and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Rooted in Wyoming for over 75 years, BCBSWY provides access to high quality health care coverage, services and programs to help our members make the best health care decisions and get the best care. With 8 locations across Wyoming, we provide hometown service to residents and businesses while serving people and charitable organizations in communities around the state. Learn more about us at BCBSWY.com.