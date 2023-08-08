Accidental deaths are up, Coroner’s report shows

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County Coroner Erin Ivie gave her monthly update to the Fremont County Commissioners on Tuesday, August 8. The data is as of July 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

So far this year, there have been 90 coroner cases—one more than in 2022. Accidental deaths are at 24, seven more than in 2022 for the same time period. Three suicides for this year, compared to five at this time in 2022. Two homicides, one more than for this time in 2022.

Vehicular accidents are at eight so far this year, compared to eight for the same period in 2022. Drugs and/or alcohol use continues to be a common factor in the majority of these incidents (5 of the 8).

Six autopsies were completed in July; three were out-of-county cases.

There have been no unclaimed burials this year. The office assisted with two direct burials at Mountain View Cemetery.