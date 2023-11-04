A Valiant Effort – the end of the line for the Dubois Rams

Father and son in their final game together – Wyatt and David Trembly – h/t Adria Trembly

It was a valiant effort by the Dubois Rams in head coach David Trembly’s final game. Coaches know that you can play an almost perfect game and still lose, that was the case in Baggs on Friday afternoon as the Rams locked horns with the talented Little Snake River Rattlers. The Rams fell 47-22 to the two-time, defending state champions. Dubois team captains Wyatt Trembly, Jonah Oard and Kaleb Gleim – h/t Adria Trembly

Snake River head coach Jack Cobb extended his win streak to 31 games and his Rattlers take on the Burlington Huskies in Laramie at 10 a.m. next Saturday for the state title. Jonah Oard dropped back to pass – h/t Adria Trembly

Trembly had his Rams prepared well. Dubois passed more often and mixed their offense well. The Rams took an early lead, and then led again just before halftime 22-19.

“Nobody had them on the ropes like that all year, we were ahead of them twice,” Trembly told his team in a post-game huddle. “No one’s done that.” Wyatt Trembly passed the ball as he was hit – h/t Adria Trembly

As a team, the Rams were 8-for-12 through the air with four different players throwing the ball. Hayden Howard pulled in this 20-yard touchdown pass from Zander Hawkins – h/t Adria Trembly

Zander Hawkins connected with Hayden Howard for the team’s only touchdown pass of the game and Wyatt Trembly completed all four of his passes for 71 yards. Kaleb Gleim broke up this pass – h/t Adria Trembly

On the ground it was no surprise with Trembly and fellow senior Jonah Oard packing the mail Trembly led the Rams with a 10-yard per carry average in gaining 149 yards on 15 rushes. The going was a bit harder for Oard, but the powerful running back picked up 35 yards on eight carries.

Wyatt Trembly looked for an opening behind blocks from Jonah Oard and Hayden Howard – h/t Adria Trembly

Trembly tallied both touchdowns on the ground.

The Rams have had problems converting extra-point kicks over the last two weeks of the regular season and in their opening-round win at Kaycee, but they addressed the problem, and freshman kicker Cooper Kintzler converted two of three point after tries for two points each. Cooper Kintzler hit an extra point out of Wyatt Trembly’s hold – h/t Adria Trembly Cooper Kintzler converted this point after kick – h/t Adria Trembly

The talent level at Snake River is high, as the adage says, “You don’t win the Kentucky Derby with a plow horse.”

The Rattlers came from behind late in the opening half and poured on 27 unanswered points to pull away from the inspired Rams. Wyatt Trembly closed in for a tackle – h/t Adria Trembly

The Little Snake River defense held Dubois scoreless in the final two periods of the game. Wyatt Trembly and Tanner Duncan battled for the ball – h/t Adria Trembly Tanner Duncan and Wyatt Trembly fought for a pass – h/t Adria Trembly

The Rattlers put the running clock on every opponent they faced this season except Dubois and their Carbon County rival Encampment.

Mutual respect between two of the best coaches in Wyoming, David Trembly and Jack Cobb – h/t Adria Trembly

Dubois graduates six seniors in Trembly, Howard, Kaleb Gleim, Saven Smith, Jett Jones and Oard. The Dubois seniors and coaches – h/t Adria Trembly

The Rams will have a new head coach after 24 seasons next fall along with a talented group of underclassmen led by Siler Hess, Kintzler, and Hawkins. Little Snake River head coach Jack Cobb congratulates Wyatt Trembly on an outstanding high school career – h/t Adria Trembly

DUBOIS 14 8 0 0 – 22

LITTLE SNAKE RIVER 19 7 13 8 – 47

Dubois Statistics:

Passing: Siler Hess 0-1, Wyatt Trembly 4-4 71, Zander Hawkins 2-4-1 31, Jonah Oard 2-3 17

Rushing: Siler Hess 5-36, Wyatt Trembly 15-149, Zander Hawkins 1-(-5), Jonah Oard 8-35

Receiving: Siler Hess 3-44, Wyatt Trembly 2-17, Cooper Kintzler 1-29, Jonah Oard 1-9, Hayden Howard 1-20