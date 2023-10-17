A Perfect Afternoon for Football

It was one of the more entertaining games of the football season on Monday afternoon at Riverton when the Wolverines hosted the Natrona County Mustangs in a junior varsity tilt. The Mustangs eventually won the contest 24-20, but it was back and forth with big plays, turnovers, and excellent weather. Sophomore Blake Gantenbein dropped back to pass behind blocking from freshman Dane Cox – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton led 13-10 late in the opening half and threatened to double the score with a first and goal inside the 10-yard line, but an interception at the goal line ended that drive. Natrona quickly drove almost the entire length of the field and took the lead. As time expired, a Mustang back broke open, cut back, and scored for a 17-13 halftime advantage. Riverton punted the ball late in the second period – h/t Randy Tucker

The Wolverines regained the lead 20-17, but the Mustangs had the final say and scored in the fourth for the 24-20 win.

Riverton head coach Mark Lenhardt worked with his junior varsity team – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton’s offensive execution showed vast improvement. A marked advance as the season has progressed. Their defense stymied the Mustangs a couple of times on fourth-down conversion attempts.

Riverton hosts Worland Friday night and a win by the Wolverine varsity wins the Class 3-A East championship and a top seed in the upcoming playoffs.

Monday afternoon football – h/t Randy Tucker