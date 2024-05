Levi Landon Burris, 39, passed away suddenly at his home in Cheyenne, WY

He was born on 8-3-84 in Casper, Wyoming, to Jeff and Mary Burris of Riverton, WY.

He loved music, football, fishing, books, cooking, rock hunting, 4-wheeling and being outdoors.

Survivors include his parents, Jeff and Mary, numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Levi was preceded in death by his Brother Austin and Grandparents.