A Day in the Life of a Physical Therapist

A typical day for me at the Teton Therapy Riverton clinic spans from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a lunch break somewhere in the middle of the day. For the majority of that time, I work with patients during hour-long treatment sessions. My patient load consists of many different people being treated for a variety of conditions, like balance and coordination deficits, pain, post-surgical rehabilitation, and sports or athletic performance issues.

Being involved with patients from varied populations means that I stay active throughout the day, and it can be physically demanding – whether demonstrating a single-leg box jump or showing an older patient how to properly stretch a specific muscle group as part of an exercise program.

I must also be well-versed in using new treatments and technologies employed in treating my patients. Physical Therapy treatments are always improving, from blood-flow restriction to the integrative medicine practices of cupping and dry-needling. I can even speed up the healing of my athletic patients with a special air-filled boot that uses compression to increase circulation and reduce pain.

I see anywhere from 8 to 16 patients a day and rely on help from well-trained Therapy Technicians to ensure my patients have quality care at every single visit.

Sprinkled throughout the day are free consultations with potential patients. Teton Therapy offers these, and they’re a great way for me to determine if a person experiencing pain or dysfunction will benefit from Physical Therapy. If they are good candidates for treatment, an initial evaluation will be scheduled during which I will more thoroughly assess the problems that they have, and personalize a plan to get them better. That plan directs the subsequent treatment sessions for my patients.



At the end of the day, I finish any documentation I may not have completed throughout the day. Through this process, I must communicate clearly – with both a patient’s doctor and the patient’s insurance provider – what I have done with the patient that day, what the reaction was, and how this may impact the patient’s future treatment.

Being a physical therapist requires an active, engaged, energetic mindset. I eagerly solve problems that my patients bring to me throughout the day and take great satisfaction in watching them find relief in the solutions I provide. I am fulfilled as my patients reach their goals and gain the level of function and performance that they are working hard to achieve.

Could I help you live pain-free? Give Teton Therapy a call and schedule a free consultation with me or one of our other amazing therapists. In Riverton at 307-857-7074 or Lander at 307-332-2230.

Andrew Bosselman, PT, DPT is a Physical Therapist at Teton Therapy’s state-of-the-art Riverton clinic. He is a graduate of the University of Montana’s Physical Therapy Program, with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy.