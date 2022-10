(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, sunshine returns today as skies gradually clear through the day, and dry conditions look to remain in place into the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40’s for most today, with Shoshoni and Riverton making it to the lower 50’s.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 20’s, with wind chill taking things down to the mid-teens.

Advertisement