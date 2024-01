(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, but will still remain rather cold, especially east of the divide.

Snow showers are to be expected at times in western Wyoming, with light snow spreading across the state tonight and Monday.

High temperatures will be in the single digits and negative single digits for most today, with lows tonight in the negative teens and negative 20’s for windier areas.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR