8 FCSD #38 students participated in the Pink Ribbon Run

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Pink Ribbon Run was held in Riverton last weekend, and amongst the dozens of participants were eight Fremont County School District #38 students between the ages of 10 and 14.

Katie Law, Arapahoe school cross country coach and Arapaho Charter High School principal, also participated in the run with them.

“Most of them have never participated in a run like this and it was a great experience for them,” Law shared. “They all had so much fun!!! It’s great to see such young kids involved, especially while it’s still summertime for them. I’m really proud of them.”

